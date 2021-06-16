Ontario Provincial Police assisting Manitoba RCMP in Whiteshell area with manhunt for homicide suspect Eric Wildman

Manitoba RCMP are focusing on the Whiteshell area of the province in the search for homicide suspect Eric Wildman, and are also receiving help from the Ontario Provincial Police.

On Thursday, RCMP tweeted that residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area as they search for the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday evening, Mounties said a 2020 Chevy Equinox with the licence plate KGE 368 was seen driving along Highway 44, east of Whitemouth around 7 p.m.

The vehicle is believed to be driven by Wildman – the man who is a suspect in the homicide of Clifford Joseph.

On Thursday, RCMP said multiple officers and units from across southern Manitoba, including the emergency response team, police dog services, critical incident command, air services, and major crime services are involved, along with the OPP.

Wildman is described as six-foot-two, weighing around 170 pounds, and has blue eyes.

RCMP warn the public not to approach Wildman if he is spotted. Anyone who sees Wildman should call 911 immediately.

Wildman was seen on Tuesday in the Lockport, Man. area driving a grey 2020 Chevy Equinox and he was heading east on Highway 44.

RCMP also tweeted Wednesday that Wildman was spotted at Lowe's on Panet Road in Winnipeg on June 11. After Lowe's, he took a cab to the airport and that's where he rented the vehicle.

#rcmpmb releasing photos from June 11 of Eric Wildman at Lowe’s on Panet Rd before taking a cab to Wpg Int’l Airport where he enters the terminal & rents the 2020 Chevy Equinox. He was wearing shorts, t-shirt, white camo ball cap & surgical mask. Have info? Call 911 immediately pic.twitter.com/POMIILJMRj

RCMP said he was wearing shorts, a t-shirt, a white camo ball cap, and a surgical mask.

Joseph was reported missing on June 7 and his truck was found abandoned in a rural area off of PTH 44 East. His disappearance is being investigated by RCMP as a homicide.