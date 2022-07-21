Manhunt suspect charged with murder

The subject of three-day-long manhunt in Bruce and Grey County has now been charged with murder.

34-year-old Kodie Hearsum of the Municipality of West Grey has been charged with second degree murder following the discovery of a body in Walter’s Falls last weekend.

West Grey police said a 62-year-old individual was shot at a property on Grey Road 4, near Durham, Ont. in the early morning hours of July 15.

That evening, a body was discovered in Walter’s Falls, approximately one-and-a-half hours north of the shooting site.

According to a press release issued by Grey-Bruce OPP Thursday, the deceased has been identified as Brett Douglas Hearsum, from the Municipality of West Grey.

Police believe the shooting and discovery of the body were connected, and sent out an alert to the public about the suspected homicide suspect, Kodie Hearsum, who they considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

After an extensive search, a tip from the public led police to apprehend Hearsum near Walter’s Falls around 3:30 p.m. on July 17.

He’s been held in custody ever since, and is now facing a charge of second degree murder.

On Thursday, police confirmed to CTV News London that the accused and the victim were father and son.