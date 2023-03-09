Manhunt underway for 'dangerous' Toronto man identified in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case

Detectives working the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation say a Toronto man identified as a suspect should be considered dangerous.

Police identified Deshawn Davis, 35, as one of three suspects involved in the alleged kidnapping of the 37-year-old Ontario woman more than a year ago.

"An arrest warrant has been sworn to and is in existence, and we would encourage Mr. Davis, if he is watching, to turn himself in, and anybody who knows his whereabouts is encouraged to contact police immediately," said Ontario Provincial Police Det. Insp. Martin Graham.

The warrant for Davis' arrest comes three weeks after police released images of three people who they say were directly involved in Hajtamiri's disappearance.

Investigators say the other two suspects are also from the Greater Toronto Area.

"We certainly do believe that we are closing in on determining exactly what happened to Elnaz and to hold those people responsible," Graham said.

Police say Hajtamiri was hiding out at a Wasaga Beach, Ont., home with loved ones following a violent assault in her Richmond Hill parking garage weeks earlier.

They say she was forcibly dragged from the Trailwood Place house on January 12, 2022, by three suspects posing as police officers and put into a white Lexus SUV.

Her whereabouts remain a mystery.

Detectives have charged five men to date in connection with the Richmond Hill assault, including Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, who is currently behind bars in a Penetanguishene jail.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.