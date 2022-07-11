Manhunt underway for multiple suspects in brazen daylight jewellery store robbery in Lambeth
CTV News London
Carlyle Fiset
Police tell CTV News three masked men entered Bella Jewelry in Lambeth, Monday afternoon.
The suspects, who fled prior to police arriving allegedly brandished guns and destroyed property upon entering the establishment.
"There were some people in the store obviously when this took place… it’s a very traumatic event for them. We have supports and resources to offer those people to help them through this but again, luckily no on was injured in this incident," said Const. Scott Mandich, London Police Services.
