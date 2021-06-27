Manitoba 150 to announce summer tour celebrating Qaumajuq art centre

The province's Manitoba 150 host committee is set to announce the summer schedule of Tour 150.

The tour will be travelling to different destinations across the province to celebrate the Winnipeg Art Gallery's new Inuit art centre, Qaumajuq.

Manitoba 150 said it has a custom retrofitted tour vehicle, which has been given the name Nakatamaakewin by Language Keeper and Elder Verna Demontigny. It is a Michif name meaning 'to leave something behind,' Manitoba 150 said.

Manitoba 150, along with the Winnipeg Art Gallery and Manitoba's Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage, will be announcing the Tour 150 schedule on June 29.

