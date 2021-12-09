Manitoba adds 203 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on Thursday

Manitoba saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the province reported 203 new cases.

Of the new cases, 100 people were fully vaccinated, 95 were not vaccinated and eight were partially vaccinated.

The province also added three new deaths, pushing the death toll to 1,344.

Manitoba currently has 1,623 active cases and the five-day test positivity rate is 6.1 per cent.

The new cases include 58 from Winnipeg, 53 from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 51 from Southern Health, 28 in the Northern Health Region, and 13 from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

There are 145 people in hospital due to COVID, 89 of which are still infectious. In ICU, there are 35 patients, 27 still with active COVID-19.

Out of the active cases, 55 are not vaccinated, 29 are fully vaccinated and five have at least one dose.

In the ICU, 26 of the 27 active cases are unvaccinated, while one person is fully vaccinated.

On the vaccine front, 82.8 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 77.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Winnipeg has the highest vaccine uptake at 83.3 per cent while the Southern Health Region has the lowest at 61.4 per cent.