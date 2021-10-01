Manitoba adds 78 new COVID-19 cases, majority among unvaccinated individuals

Manitoba is now over 700 active cases of COVID-19 as the province added another 78 cases on Friday.

According to the province's dashboard, the majority of the new cases were among unvaccinated with 55, six are from partially vaccinated and 17 cases were among fully vaccinated Manitobans.

Officials also provided numbers from Thursday, showing 115 cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday.

Of the new cases on Friday, 31 were from the Southern Health Region and 24 of those cases were among people not fully vaccinated, 20 came from Winnipeg which includes 11 not fully vaccinated.

Eleven cases were from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, all of which were not vaccinated, and there were eight cases each in the Northern Health Region and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region. All of Northern Health's cases were not fully vaccinated and seven in Interlake-Eastern were not fully vaccinated.

There are now 712 active cases throughout Manitoba and there has been 60,628 since the start of the pandemic. The province added 15 previously announced cases have also been removed due to a data correction.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is three per cent, while in Winnipeg it is 1.3 per cent.

The province also provided more details on two deaths that happened on Tuesday.

Both were women from the Southern Health Region, one in her 70s and one in her 80s, and both were linked to an unspecified variant.

There have been 1,211 deaths.

Manitoba currently has 92 people in hospital due to the virus, 60 of which have active COVID-19. As part of those numbers, 19 are in ICU, 14 with active COVID.

Looking at vaccine numbers among those in hospital, 46 people with active COVID-19 are not vaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and nine are fully vaccinated.

In the ICU, 12 active COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated, while two are partially vaccinated.

When it comes to variants of concern, the majority continue to be unspecified with 9,819, followed by the Alpha variant with 7,258 and there have been 1,395 Delta cases.

On Thursday, there were 3,209 tests performed, bringing the total to 1,005,687 since February 2020.