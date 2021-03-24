Manitoba health officials announced 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

One previously announced case was removed, which means there have been 33,591 cases since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 4.6 per cent in Manitoba and 3.8 per cent Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, 37 are in the Northern Health Region, 35 are in Winnipeg, four are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, three are in the Southern Health Region and two are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

No new deaths or COVID-19 variant cases were announced.

The death toll is 929 and there have been 77 cases of COVID-19 variants.

There are currently 1,261 active cases and 31,401 people have recovered.

There are 58 people in hospital with active COVID-19, 14 of which are in intensive care. Another 80 people are no longer infectious with COVID-19 but still require care, including 13 people in ICU.

On Tuesday, 2,458 tests were performed, bringing the total to 568,790 since February 2020.