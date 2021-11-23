Manitoba adds another four deaths, 129 COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Manitoba's death count climbed again on Tuesday as the province recorded four new deaths.
This brings the total to 1,296 since the start of the pandemic.
The province also added 129 new cases of the virus, pushing the active case count to 1,523.
The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 5.9 per cent.
Winnipeg led the way with 42 new cases, followed by the Southern Health Region at 35. The Northern Health Region had 34 cases, 17 were recorded in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region only had one case.
Of the new cases, 64 were unvaccinated, 61 were fully vaccinated and four were partially vaccinated.
In hospitals, there are 154 people requiring care due to COVID, with 107 people still infectious. There are also 25 people in ICU, 19 with active COVID.
Of the active cases, 55 are unvaccinated, 47 are fully vaccinated and five have at least one dose.
In the ICU, 15 people are unvaccinated and four people are fully vaccinated.
On Monday, 1,729 tests were performed, bringing the total to 1,154,757 since February 2020.
-
B.C. seniors urged to get COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possibleBritish Columbians over the age of 70 are being reminded to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected from the virus.
-
'A total write-off': Clubhouse at Morden golf course destroyed in fireThe clubhouse at a golf club in Morden, Man., is destroyed following a fire over the weekend.
-
Kingston police seek help identifying assault suspectKingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a serious assault on Halloween.
-
Stratford Festival reveals the lineup for its 2022 seasonThe Stratford Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 season, and the play that will mark the grand opening of the Tom Patterson Theatre.
-
Amherstburg to bring back Open Air WeekendsOpen Air weekends in Amherstburg are returning for a third year.
-
Halifax Regional Municipality considers property tax increaseThe Halifax Regional Municipality is considering a property tax increase of nearly six per cent.
-
Refinery that supplies most gas used in B.C.'s Lower Mainland halting workThe refinery that supplies most of the gasoline used on the Lower Mainland is pausing operations in Burnaby, B.C., due to a lack of crude oil supply.
-
Man presumed dead in B.C. mudslide identifiedA British Columbia man who was in the midst of moving to Vancouver Island when he was swept away by a mudslide last week has been identified.
-
Nanaimo announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staffThe City of Nanaimo is the latest Vancouver Island municipality to require COVID-19 vaccinations in staff.