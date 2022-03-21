Manitoba adds five new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend; hospitalizations slightly increase
Manitoba's death toll from COVID-19 saw another jump Monday as the province added five deaths over the weekend.
This brings the count to 1,731 since the start of the pandemic.
In the hospital, there are 388 COVID patients, including 22 people in the ICU. This is an increase of six patients and three ICU patients since Friday.
Looking at active COVID patients, there are 17 in the ICU and 182 overall in Manitoba hospitals.
The province also recorded 77 new cases of COVID on Monday and the active case count is 4,803.
However, health officials have previously said that the case count is likely higher as at-home rapid tests are not recorded.
The five-day test positivity rate is 14.3 per cent.
On the vaccine front, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose, 82.6 per cent have two shots while 44.5 per cent have received three doses.
Winnipeg has the highest vaccine uptake with 86.8 per cent, while the Southern Health Region is the lowest at 64 per cent.
