Manitoba adds one new COVID-19 death, 44 cases Sunday
Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
Manitoba announced one new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
This brings the province's COVID-19 death toll to 1,165.
Public health officials also noted 44 new cases of COVID-19 were identified, which pushes the province’s total since the start of the pandemic to 57,168.
There are currently 942 active cases in Manitoba and 55,061 people have recovered.
The five-day test positivity rate continued to climb slightly Sunday as it is now 3.6 per cent province wide.
There are currently 119 people in hospital, 39 of which have active COVID-19. Of the hospital admissions, 27 are in ICU and eight are active.
On Saturday, the province tested 1,179 people and there has been 855,536 tests since February 2020.
