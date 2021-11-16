Manitoba adds one new COVID-19 death, case count drops below 100

Manitoba has recorded another death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the death toll to 1,274.

The province also added 99 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active case count to 1,445.

This is the first time the case count has been below 100 since Nov. 1, when the province recorded 96 cases.

Of the new cases, 52 were not vaccinated, 42 were fully vaccinated and five have received one dose of the vaccine.

The Southern Health Region had the highest number of new cases with 41, Winnipeg had 38 cases, the Prairie Mountain Health Region had 14 cases, four cases are from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and two are from the Northern Health Region.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate remains unchanged at 5.9 per cent.

In hospital, there are 157 patients requiring care due to COVID, 119 are still infectious. There are also 29 ICU patients, 22 with active COVID.

The active cases include 61 people who are not vaccinated, 53 patients who are fully vaccinated, and five who are partially vaccinated.

In the ICU, 19 people are not vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, 2,244 tests were completed, bringing the total to 1,135,163 since February 2020.

Unspecified variants of concern continue to be the most documented in Manitoba with 12,526. The Alpha variant sits at 7,254 total cases, while Delta is at 2,141.