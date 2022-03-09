Manitoba adds three COVID-19 deaths; hospital and ICU cases rise
Manitoba added another three COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,703.
Looking at COVID hospital numbers, patient totals climbed from 406 Tuesday to 436 on Wednesday.
ICU numbers also went up by two to 23.
There are 202 patients that are still infectious, including 15 in the ICU.
The province also added 210 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the active case count to 7,903.
Health officials have previously said case counts are likely higher than what is reported because at home rapid tests are not included in the total.
The five-day test positivity rate is 13 per cent.
On the vaccine front, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received a first dose, 82.3 per cent are fully vaccinated with two shots and 44.1 per cent have received a third shot.
-
-
Victoria business owners optimistic about downtown safety as tourism season restartsOn April 6, Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship visit in three years, and with it comes optimism.
-
Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3-D guns; FBI involved in investigationBrandon police have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.
-
GiveSendGo tells court it is refunding convoy donations amid freezing orderLawyers for a proposed class-action lawsuit against the convoy protest in Ottawa argued in court Wednesday that GiveSendGo may be in breach of a freezing order on funds raised for the convoy on the website.
-
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 daysAn Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
-
Local leaders reject Alberta police force plans, suggest a referendum on issueAlbertans should be able to cast ballots in a referendum on whether or not to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force, a group of local leaders requested Wednesday afternoon.
-
-
Equine experience in Chatham pulls another award into the stableA unique experience that allows people to interact with historic Ojibwe Spirit Horses has received a second piece of recognition for its innovation.
-
2 in hospital following three-vehicle crash believed to involve alcohol: N.S. RCMPThe RCMP in Cape Breton is investigating a three-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 125 in Sydney Mines, N.S.