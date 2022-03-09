Manitoba adds three COVID-19 deaths; hospital and ICU cases rise

Manitoba added another three COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,703.

Looking at COVID hospital numbers, patient totals climbed from 406 Tuesday to 436 on Wednesday.

ICU numbers also went up by two to 23.

There are 202 patients that are still infectious, including 15 in the ICU.

The province also added 210 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the active case count to 7,903.

Health officials have previously said case counts are likely higher than what is reported because at home rapid tests are not included in the total.

The five-day test positivity rate is 13 per cent.

On the vaccine front, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received a first dose, 82.3 per cent are fully vaccinated with two shots and 44.1 per cent have received a third shot.