Manitoba health officials announced three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 835.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy provincial public health officer, said the three deaths announced were from Monday. The province did not announce new deaths on Tuesday due to a data reset that occurred.

The province also announced 126 new cases bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 29,858.

One previously announced case was removed due to a data correction.

The five-day test positivity rate is 6.9 per cent in Manitoba and 3.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are 105 people in hospital with COVID-19, 22 of which are in intensive care.

This is a developing story. More details to come.