Manitoba 'adjusting its approach' in using AstraZeneca vaccine

Manitoba health officials announced the province is "adjusting its approach" in how it uses the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a vaccine bulletin released Wednesday, the province said first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine can continue to be administered, but only to those who will not be immunized at other sites.

"Most doses of this vaccine will now be held for second-dose immunizations only," the bulletin reads. "So people who have received their first dose of this vaccine will be able to receive their second dose within the recommended time frames, following national clinical guidance."

The province said it is also monitoring whether other vaccines can be used for second doses.

"This decision does not affect Manitoba’s overall time frame for ensuring all Manitobans 18 and over who wish to be vaccinated to be able to receive a first dose of other vaccines by June 8," the province said.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of Manitoba's Vaccine Task Force, along with the task force's co-lead Johanu Botha, will be speaking about the changes during a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This is a developing story. More details to come.