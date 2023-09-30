iHeartRadio

Manitoba advance polls close Saturday


Polls opened at 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, and will close at 8 p.m. on Sept. 30. (Source: Daniel Halmarson, CTV News)

Saturday is your last chance to cast a vote ahead of next Tuesday's provincial election.

Some 284 advance polling stations are open across Manitoba until 8 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Anyone who has lived in the province for the last six months can vote at any advance poll. Voters will need a valid piece of government-issued photo ID with their current address, or two of the accepted documents that include their name.

Regular voting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. On Election Day, people can vote at any polling place within their electoral division.

More information about voting ID requirements and polling locations can be found at the Elections Manitoba website.

