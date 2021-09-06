Manitoba announces 36 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, primarily among unvaccinated

The majority of Manitoba's new COVID-19 cases, as well as most of the people in hospital with the virus, have not been vaccinated.

Manitoba Public Health reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The province said of these new COVID-19 cases, 22 of them were not vaccinated, seven were partially vaccinated and seven were fully vaccinated.

Winnipeg reported 19 of the new cases (13 not fully vaccinated), along with a five-day test positivity rate of 1.4 per cent.

Seven cases, including six not fully vaccinated, were in the Interlake-Eastern health region. The Southern Health region reported 10 cases, all not fully vaccinated.

A new provincial dashboard which breaks down the percentage of vaccinated and non-vaccinated cases, shows the majority of Manitoba's active cases (254) are not vaccinated, while 46 of those cases have been partially vaccinated and 122 have been fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, the province reported 32 people in hospital with active COVID-19 cases, this includes 26 people who are not vaccinated, while three have been partially vaccinated and three have been fully vaccinated.

Of the active cases in the ICU, five are not vaccinated and one has been partially vaccinated.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 2.7 per cent.

Manitoba's public health reported six deaths of people with COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba to 1,198.

Four of the deaths were reported in the Southern Health region, including two women in their 60s and 80s, along with two men in their 70s and 80s whose deaths were both linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

The province also reported the death of a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern, and the death of a man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The province reported 215 COVID-19 cases reported over the long weekend. This includes: