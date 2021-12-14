Manitoba announces funding for new healing village for women

An Indigenous grassroots organization is getting millions in provincial funding to create a healing village for women that have been victims of trauma, sexual violence and human trafficking.

On Tuesday, Premier Heather Stefanson announced $3 million in funding to the Clan Mothers to support the construction of the healing village.

“This village is a model of reconciliation in action,” said Stefanson. “A place where Indigenous women and girls can recover from exploitation and violence and forge a new life rooted in their Indigenous culture and identity.”

Founded in 2015 the Clan Mothers have been working with Indigenous women and girls dealing with intergenerational trauma and use traditional teachings in their approach.

The same will be used with the healing village, but in a community environment that will prepare clients with the skills needed to leave the village.

Stefanson said the village will provide women with the opportunity to build relationships with elders and other role models with lived experiences.

There will also be opportunities for participants to develop new skills and work experience through things like spiritual work, physical work, mentorship and social enterprise.

Elder Billie Schibler from the Clan Mothers said the healing village, "has to be led by women."

“We know historically that the systems that have been in place have not worked for our people, they have not worked for our women,” said Schibler. “This is a different way of healing and doing work with our women. It is about celebrating who they are and it is about celebrating their sacredness and finding their true selves.”

The healing village will be located at a site just south of Victoria beach on Lake Winnipeg. The land was gifted by the Catholic Corporation.

The first phase of the project included site inspections, land surveys and the building of ceremonial structures.

Construction of the living quarters and kitchen areas is expected to begin in the spring.