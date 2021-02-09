The Manitoba government announced on Monday that it has appointed the new chair of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

Patricia Solman will now be responsible for directing the WRHA’s management and affairs in order to ensure a responsive health-care system.

Solman, who is a chartered accountant, was the vice-chair of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation, and also spent over 30 years at Manitoba Telecom Systems in various roles, including treasurer, vice president of customer service, vice president of operations, and senior vice president of network and field services.

She has also held a number of senior board positions for the United Way and spent three years on the national board of Canadian Women in Communications and Technology.

“Pat’s background and expertise in leading people and managing complex systems make her an ideal choice to oversee the board of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority,” said Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson in a news release.

“Pat is a respected and experienced leader who is well-positioned to oversee the WRHA’s role in responding to challenges posed by the pandemic and delivering quality care for the people it serves.”

Earlier this month, Premier Brian Pallister announced the former chair of the WRHA, Wayne McWhirter, stepped down following news that he’d travelled to Arizona during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- With files from The Canadian Press