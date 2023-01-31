Manitoba bakery to be featured in Grammy Award gift bags

Attendees at this year’s Grammy Awards will soon be singing the praises of one Manitoba bakery.

Treats made by the Manitoba business Flour and Flower are going to be handed out as part of the award show’s gift bags.

Rachel Nedelec, the owner of the bakery, said she landed the spot at music’s biggest night through “one extremely random email.”

“Twenty-four hours later, I was told I had been approved and how quickly can you send your product to Hollywood,” she said.

From there, Nedelec said she went through some options of treats that she thought would work well for the event and decided on the bakery’s petal pops, which she described as a fan favourite.

“They’re pure white chocolate with an edible flower. We sent them in a box of three with our plantable seed paper, which grows wildflowers,” she explained.

Nedelec noted they sent 175 boxes to be handed out at the awards show, which is set to take place on Sunday.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.