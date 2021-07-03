iHeartRadio

Manitoba breaks 19 temperature records as heat dome brings extreme weather

Decades-old temperature records were smashed across the province on Friday as Manitoba continues to grapple with extreme heat.

According to Environment Canada’s preliminary weather summary, 19 communities tied or broke heat records on July 2.

The following areas reached a daily maximum temperature record:

Altona Area

  • Tied record of 33.0 set in 1990
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Carberry Area

  • New record of 34.3
  • Old record of 30.5 set in 2012
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1962

Deerwood Area

  • New record of 33.0
  • Old record of 31.0 set in 1980
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Dominion City Area

  • New record of 33.6
  • Old record of 32.4 set in 1990
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1942

Fisher Branch Area

  • New record of 34.2
  • Old record of 32.0 set in 2013
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Flin Flon Area

  • New record of 33.9
  • Old record of 32.2 set in 2013
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1927

Grand Rapids Area

  • New record of 35.3
  • Old record of 31.9 set in 2013
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Gretna Area

  • Tied record of 33.0 set in 1990
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Island Lake Area

  • New record of 34.8
  • Old record of 31.0 set in 2013
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1970

Lynn Lake Area

  • New record of 35.2
  • Old record of 31.2 set in 2013
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Mccreary Area

  • New record of 34.4
  • Old record of 31.1 set in 1977
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1968

Oak Point Area

  • New record of 34.0
  • Old record of 29.4 set in 2020
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1970

Pilot Mound Area

  • New record of 32.7
  • Old record of 30.5 set in 2012
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1938

Pinawa Area

  • New record of 33.1
  • Old record of 32.2 set in 2020
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Shoal Lake Area

  • New record of 32.1
  • Old record of 29.4 set in 1965
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1962

Steinbach Area

  • New record of 33.1
  • Old record of 31.7 set in 1959
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1956

Swan River Area

  • New record of 36.2
  • Old record of 31.0 set in 1989
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1960

The Pas Area

  • New record of 33.4
  • Old record of 30.6 set in 1933
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1910

Thompson Area

  • New record of 35.2
  • Old record of 30.6 set in 1976
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1966

As of Saturday afternoon, the entire province of Manitoba, excluding the northern tip, remains under a heat warning from Environment Canada.

The weather service said the heat should subside soon as a cold front sweeping from the north will bring back regular seasonal temperatures.

Environment Canada warns that heat can affect everyone and it’s important to watch for heat illnesses like heat stroke.