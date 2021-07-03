Manitoba breaks 19 temperature records as heat dome brings extreme weather
Decades-old temperature records were smashed across the province on Friday as Manitoba continues to grapple with extreme heat.
According to Environment Canada’s preliminary weather summary, 19 communities tied or broke heat records on July 2.
The following areas reached a daily maximum temperature record:
Altona Area
- Tied record of 33.0 set in 1990
- Records in this area have been kept since 1949
Carberry Area
- New record of 34.3
- Old record of 30.5 set in 2012
- Records in this area have been kept since 1962
Deerwood Area
- New record of 33.0
- Old record of 31.0 set in 1980
- Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Dominion City Area
- New record of 33.6
- Old record of 32.4 set in 1990
- Records in this area have been kept since 1942
Fisher Branch Area
- New record of 34.2
- Old record of 32.0 set in 2013
- Records in this area have been kept since 1960
Flin Flon Area
- New record of 33.9
- Old record of 32.2 set in 2013
- Records in this area have been kept since 1927
Grand Rapids Area
- New record of 35.3
- Old record of 31.9 set in 2013
- Records in this area have been kept since 1960
Gretna Area
- Tied record of 33.0 set in 1990
- Records in this area have been kept since 1949
Island Lake Area
- New record of 34.8
- Old record of 31.0 set in 2013
- Records in this area have been kept since 1970
Lynn Lake Area
- New record of 35.2
- Old record of 31.2 set in 2013
- Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Mccreary Area
- New record of 34.4
- Old record of 31.1 set in 1977
- Records in this area have been kept since 1968
Oak Point Area
- New record of 34.0
- Old record of 29.4 set in 2020
- Records in this area have been kept since 1970
Pilot Mound Area
- New record of 32.7
- Old record of 30.5 set in 2012
- Records in this area have been kept since 1938
Pinawa Area
- New record of 33.1
- Old record of 32.2 set in 2020
- Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Shoal Lake Area
- New record of 32.1
- Old record of 29.4 set in 1965
- Records in this area have been kept since 1962
Steinbach Area
- New record of 33.1
- Old record of 31.7 set in 1959
- Records in this area have been kept since 1956
Swan River Area
- New record of 36.2
- Old record of 31.0 set in 1989
- Records in this area have been kept since 1960
The Pas Area
- New record of 33.4
- Old record of 30.6 set in 1933
- Records in this area have been kept since 1910
Thompson Area
- New record of 35.2
- Old record of 30.6 set in 1976
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
As of Saturday afternoon, the entire province of Manitoba, excluding the northern tip, remains under a heat warning from Environment Canada.
The weather service said the heat should subside soon as a cold front sweeping from the north will bring back regular seasonal temperatures.
Environment Canada warns that heat can affect everyone and it’s important to watch for heat illnesses like heat stroke.