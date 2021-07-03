Manitoba breaks 19 temperature records as heat dome brings extreme weather

Decades-old temperature records were smashed across the province on Friday as Manitoba continues to grapple with extreme heat.

According to Environment Canada’s preliminary weather summary, 19 communities tied or broke heat records on July 2.

The following areas reached a daily maximum temperature record:

Altona Area

Tied record of 33.0 set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Carberry Area

New record of 34.3

Old record of 30.5 set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1962

Deerwood Area

New record of 33.0

Old record of 31.0 set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Dominion City Area

New record of 33.6

Old record of 32.4 set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1942

Fisher Branch Area

New record of 34.2

Old record of 32.0 set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Flin Flon Area

New record of 33.9

Old record of 32.2 set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1927

Grand Rapids Area

New record of 35.3

Old record of 31.9 set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Gretna Area

Tied record of 33.0 set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Island Lake Area

New record of 34.8

Old record of 31.0 set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1970

Lynn Lake Area

New record of 35.2

Old record of 31.2 set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Mccreary Area

New record of 34.4

Old record of 31.1 set in 1977

Records in this area have been kept since 1968

Oak Point Area

New record of 34.0

Old record of 29.4 set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1970

Pilot Mound Area

New record of 32.7

Old record of 30.5 set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1938

Pinawa Area

New record of 33.1

Old record of 32.2 set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Shoal Lake Area

New record of 32.1

Old record of 29.4 set in 1965

Records in this area have been kept since 1962

Steinbach Area

New record of 33.1

Old record of 31.7 set in 1959

Records in this area have been kept since 1956

Swan River Area

New record of 36.2

Old record of 31.0 set in 1989

Records in this area have been kept since 1960

The Pas Area

New record of 33.4

Old record of 30.6 set in 1933

Records in this area have been kept since 1910

Thompson Area

New record of 35.2

Old record of 30.6 set in 1976

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

As of Saturday afternoon, the entire province of Manitoba, excluding the northern tip, remains under a heat warning from Environment Canada.

The weather service said the heat should subside soon as a cold front sweeping from the north will bring back regular seasonal temperatures.

Environment Canada warns that heat can affect everyone and it’s important to watch for heat illnesses like heat stroke.