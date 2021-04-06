Manitoba budgeting almost $1.2B for COVID-19 pandemic response

The Manitoba government is allocating nearly $1.2 billion in its 2021 budget to its COVID-19 pandemic response and supports.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding and Health Minister Heather Stefanson made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday, saying the money will help to protect Manitobans and prepare for future needs.

“These funds will help support the health, the education and the financial needs of Manitobans as they prepare for future waves of COVID-19, to make sure we’re prepared,” Fielding said.

The majority of the money, totalling $1.18 billion, will be allocated to the health-care system, the vaccine program, education supports, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Fielding noted though costs continue to evolve, the estimated amounts are as follows:

$350 million will go to additional health-care system costs in preparation for a possible third wave;

$230 million will go towards PPE, testing and vaccine site infrastructure, contact tracing, and other preparations;

$160 million will support school and education needs over this school year and the next;

$100 million will be for the vaccine program; and

$40 million will be for the Manitoba Restart Program capital initiatives at the municipal level.

The province noted $300 million will be set aside as a contingency for any expenses that are not currently budgeted.

“We’re not out of the woods yet with COVID-19, and we need to be prepared and that $300 million will prepare us,” Fielding said.

The province will unveil its 2021 budget on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Manitoba Legislature building on Tuesday, NDP Leader Wab Kinew said he wants to see more resources invested into the current vaccination rollout campaign in Manitoba.

“If (the province) is struggling with the current level of resources that has been put into place so far, then increase the investment,” Kinew said. “This is an investment in not only rolling out a successful vaccination program, this is an investment in our economy. This is an investment in our province. This is an investment on us bringing the pandemic to an end.

“I think every Manitoban, regardless of their political stripe or ideological leanings, would support spending what is necessary to make sure that the vaccine program is a success, but also succeeds quickly.”

Kinew added he would also like to see a plan for an economic recovery from the pandemic in Wednesday’s budget, as well as a decrease in Hydro bills for Manitobans.