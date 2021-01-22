The Manitoba government is continuing to build winter roads in order to help improve access for northern communities.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler made the announcement on Friday, saying that these roads will help to allow the delivery of essential goods to these communities.

“Our government recognizes that Manitoba’s winter road system is a lifeline for many northern residents,” Schuler said in a news release.

“We’ve committed to investing $9 million in providing 22 Manitoba communities access to supplies and essential goods. Once complete, those communities will have full passage to the network.”

The province noted that the timeline for the completion of the winter roads depends on the weather.

It added that some parts of the winter road system could be closed for repairs on short notice because of the changing weather conditions.

“Every year the province works with local communities and First Nations on the construction and maintenance of these roads,” said Indigenous and Northern Relation Minister Eileen Clarke in the news release.

“This collaboration creates employment and training opportunities in the area for more than 250 employees.”

Manitoba’s winter road system is over 2,381 kilometres long, and crosses over muskeg, streams, rivers and lakes.

Since the early 1970s, these roads have helped to facilitate the hauling of freight to the province’s remote and northern communities. They’ve also provided northern residents with inter-community travel and access to the rest of the province.

Depending on the weather conditions, the winter road system is open from mid-January to mid-March.

According to the province, the system serves 30,000 residents in 22 communities. Annually, more than 2,500 shipments of goods are carried across the roads.

A full list of the province’s winter roads can be found online.