Manitoba by-election the first since Heather Stefanson became Tory leader, premier
Voters in one area of Winnipeg go to the polls today in a Manitoba byelection.
The contest in the Fort Whyte constituency is the first byelection since Heather Stefanson became Progressive Conservative leader and premier last fall.
Fort Whyte has always been a Tory stronghold and was last held by former premier Brian Pallister.
But Royce Koop, who teaches political studies at the University of Manitoba, says the opposition parties have a chance this time because government support has dropped during the pandemic.
The Tories are running former football player Obby Khan while the Opposition New Democrats are putting up Trudy Schroeder, a former executive director of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.
The Liberal candidate is another former football player, Willard Reaves, while the Green Party is running Nicolas Geddert, a community organizer and volunteer.
Patrick Allard, a contractor and a critic of COVID-19 restrictions, is running as an Independent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.
