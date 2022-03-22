Manitoba by-election the first since Heather Stefanson became Tory leader, premier

Voters in one area of Winnipeg go to the polls today in a Manitoba byelection.

The contest in the Fort Whyte constituency is the first byelection since Heather Stefanson became Progressive Conservative leader and premier last fall.

Fort Whyte has always been a Tory stronghold and was last held by former premier Brian Pallister.

But Royce Koop, who teaches political studies at the University of Manitoba, says the opposition parties have a chance this time because government support has dropped during the pandemic.

The Tories are running former football player Obby Khan while the Opposition New Democrats are putting up Trudy Schroeder, a former executive director of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

The Liberal candidate is another former football player, Willard Reaves, while the Green Party is running Nicolas Geddert, a community organizer and volunteer.

Patrick Allard, a contractor and a critic of COVID-19 restrictions, is running as an Independent.

