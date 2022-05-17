Manitoba cabinet minister quoted Winston Churchill on skirts, apologizes

Manitoba's deputy premier is apologizing for remarks he made about women's skirts during a speech to a business audience.

Cliff Cullen, who is also the minister for economic development, told the legislature he is sorry for his error in judgment and has apologized in writing to the Business Council of Manitoba.

Cullen spoke to the business group last week.

The Winnipeg Free Press has reported that Cullen said a good speech should be like a woman's skirt -- long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest.

It's a phrase commonly attributed to former British prime minister Winston Churchill.

The Opposition New Democrats called Cullen's remarks an example of misogyny and said he should undergo sensitivity and sexual harassment training.

"Words uttered by the deputy premier contribute to a dangerous environment where sexual harassment and violence against women thrive," NDP house leader Nahanni Fontaine told the chamber Tuesday.

Cullen did not speak to reporters after, but apologized twice in response to Fontaine's questions.

"I have apologized to the business council, certainly I do want to apologize as well to all Manitobans for my comments," Cullen said.

"I recognize they were very regrettable, I appreciate the error in judgment and I will learn from my mistakes."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2022.