Manitoba changes projected timeline for COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Manitoba government has changed its projected timeline for when it expects Manitobans to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Johanu Botha, operations, planning and logistics lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Task Force, made the announcement at a news conference on Friday.

Under the province’s new timeline, it expects 70 per cent of Manitobans 12 years of age and older will have their first dose no later than June 30. It previously predicted residents would have their first dose by June 9.

As for the second dose, it expects residents will have their second doses by the end of July, as predicted earlier in the month.

This change is due in part to a disruption to the Moderna supply.

Botha said Manitoba will be getting 14,600 Moderna doses the week of May 31 and 3,500 the week after. However, the province was expecting two deliveries of 35,000.

“That total of 70,000 that we were hoping to get - actually, it’s closer to 75,000 between this week and the week of the 31st - is now confirmed, based on this schedule, not to occur,” he said.

He noted there has also been a levelling off of people booking their first doses, and more appointments going forward will be second doses, which also impacts the province’s timelines.

“To put it simply, it is becoming a bit harder to book Manitobans in for their first dose,” Botha said.

“This means that over the next few days and weeks, second-dose appointments will start representing a proportionately larger and potentially ever-growing portion of appointments scheduled.”

The province predicts that by June 9, 67.2 per cent of people aged 12 years of age and older will be vaccinated. However, this is 33,247 people short of the 70 per cent target.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing.