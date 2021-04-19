Manitoba changing rules on gathering sizes and business capacity as third wave of pandemic arrives

Manitoba is bringing in new public health orders in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 variants of concern, including changes to gathering rules and business capacity.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin announced the new restrictions Monday afternoon.

“We really just have to look to the provinces on either side of us to know why we need to make these adjustments at this point,” Roussin said. “We've been here in this place before.”

The new restrictions, which take effect Tuesday at 12:01a.m., limit households to two designated visitors for indoor and outdoor gatherings on public and private property. Those gatherings are capped at 10 people, including household members.

Other gathering rule changes include changes to faith-based gatherings. Capacity has been reduced to 25 per cent or 50 people, whichever is smaller.

“The mask rules that we previously had in the faith-based gatherings will remain unchanged,” Roussin said.

Masks are required at faith-based gatherings except when household groups are seated at a service, are appropriately distanced from other groups, and are not singing.

Gathering sizes at weddings and funerals have also been reduced to a maximum of 10 people, in addition to a photographer and an officiant.

On Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., new retail capacity restrictions will take effect. Roussin said the orders are taking effect a day after the household gathering orders to give businesses an opportunity to prepare.

Retail stores will be limited to one-third of the store’s capacity or up to 333 patrons, whichever is lower. Malls will be limited to 33 per cent of the facility’s capacity.

The orders will remain in effect until May 12.

This is a developing story. More details to come.