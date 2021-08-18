Manitoba Children’s Museum reopens its doors to kids and kids at heart

The Manitoba Children’s Museum has officially reopened after the last round of COVID-19 public health orders.

“It’s amazing to be open again,” said Lisa McDonald, director of marketing and communications with the Manitoba Children’s Museum. “It is so nice to have people back in the facility using it for its purpose.”

The museum is now open with temporary hours on Fridays to Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect including mask-wearing, physical distancing and capacity limits. Certain areas of some galleries are also closed to promote physical distancing.

McDonald said the museum has also resumed hosting birthday parties and group bookings, and will allow school bookings in the fall.

She hopes the museum can continue to expanding what it can offer in the coming months.

“We’re really, really hoping that visitor demand will allow us to start to ramp up, safely and slowly, our operations again,” McDonald said. “We’re really hoping that come fall time, we’re able to add more days to our hours of operation and even more importantly, some of the special events and programming that people loved so much in the community.”

McDonald recommends checking the new health guidelines before your visit. She said free museum tours are also available to guests who want to familiarize themselves with the changes.