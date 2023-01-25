Manitoba Clinic restructuring, selling surplus equipment

An inner-city clinic is expecting a large drop in doctors operating inside it this spring.

The Manitoba Clinic was in court Wednesday morning.

A report from a court-appointed monitor, Alvarez & Marsal Canada, says in its current state the clinic is expected to be in the red by the end of April. The clinic is expecting the number of physicians working in the building to drop from 56 to 36 in April.

Now it's planning a restructuring, significantly reducing the amount of space in the building's dedicated physicians' offices.

Executive director Keith McConnell says the loss of doctors is largely due to high levels of competition.

“There's also a movement as you’re seeing to move to the suburbs,” he said. “That is part of the challenge and the opportunity of a clinic to restructure and work with a multidisciplinary clinic like the Manitoba Clinic in the province.

The clinic was given extension of stay by the court until the end of April to give it more time to find new tenants, gather the 2022 financial accounting, and finalize a restructuring plan.

The clinic was also given court approval to sell surplus medical equipment, including endoscopes.

It'll be back in court to report on its progress on April 21.