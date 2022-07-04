Following a wet and windy spring, Manitoba communities continue to be hit with heavy rain as the season turns to summer.

According to Environment Canada, as of 4 a.m. on Monday, Glenboro received 36.9 millimetres (mm) of rain in an overnight storm.

The weather agency added that Cypress River was hit with 32.5 mm of precipitation, while Starbuck got 23.3 mm and Brunkild received 21.7 mm.

Winnipeg received far less rain, with Environment Canada saying the city got seven mm of precipitation.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, the weather agency had ended all weather warnings in the province.