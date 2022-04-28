Manitoba community declares state of local emergency due to flooding

A Manitoba community declared a state of local emergency on Thursday morning over concerns of flooding and the potential for evacuations.

In a news release, the RM of Montcalm said the state of local emergency will remain in effect until May 28, 2022.

It noted there are 16 homes along Saint Mary’s Road that may need to be evacuated. The potential evacuees have been notified of the situation and accommodations are being arranged.

Marc Sawadsky, whose home is among the 16 on an evacuation alert, is preparing with the expectation the road in front of his house will soon be washed out as the flooded Red River creeps up behind.

"I think we’ll probably lose access in a couple days here. It is what it is," he said.

Paul Gilmore, the reeve for the RM of Montcalm, said the main concern for these residents is that they will have no way to exit their properties.

"We want to ensure that our residents are safe and secure," Gilmore said.

In St. Jean-Baptiste, the ring dike has been partially closed in the middle of town. In the RM of Morris, nine roads are blocked off as it, too, has declared a state of emergency.

But all eyes are on Highway 75 in Morris, as local officials believe closing the road is an inevitability to protect the town.

“Certainly based on the weather forecast this weekend I think it’s a guarantee that it will be closed," said Ralph Groening, reeve for the RM of Morris.

Morris Mayor Scott Crick said he also assumes the road will be closed sometime between Friday and Monday.

That can be a headache for truckers, but a new short detour around part of Morris is in place. Still, the trucking association worries if flood levels hit 2011 levels, that detour might not hold up, forcing truckers to take a much longer one.

"That rough cost for an average truck right now is, according to our math, between $250 to $300 per trip," said Aaron Dolyniuk, executive director of the Manitoba Trucking Association.

A shutdown of Highway 75 would also be felt by local businesses which rely on the traffic.

“The message we’ve had for our citizens (is) let’s all make an extra effort to try and make sure we support local business at this time," said Crick.

Back in the RM of Montcalm, Sawadsky said he has enough food and supplies and is now hunkering down.

“We’re going to stay. There’s something romantic about island camping if you will," he said.

Pumping operations are underway in some areas, and the ring dike at the old bridge approach in St. Jean Baptiste is closed. A sandbag filling station is open at the RM of Montcalm’s shop, located on the south end of St. Jean Baptiste.

A full list of road closures in the community can be found online.

Crews will continue to monitor water levels and provide updates on the situation.

Residents of Montcalm are reminded not to travel through roads covered in water. Those who have flood damage to their homes should check their insurance coverage. If they don’t have overland flood insurance, they need to complete a disaster financial assistance (DFA) application form.

The RM noted the amount of rain it receives this weekend will have an impact on the situation.