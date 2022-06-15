Manitoba community hit with more than 100 mm of rain in 24 hours

One western Manitoba community received more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain in 24 hours.

According to Environment Canada, Austin, which is part of the Municipality of North Norfolk, was hit with 101.9 mm of rain from 10 p.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather agency also reported that during this time period, Souris received 88 mm of rain, Bagot got 74.6 mm, and Brandon was hit with 48 mm.

This news comes after the Municipality of North Norfolk declared a state of local emergency on Tuesday due to an “unprecedented” amount of rain that caused Austin to flood.

Residents east of Austin are advised to be aware of the possibility of rushing water.

Those in Austin and MacGregor are asked to keep their municipal sewer use to a minimum.

RAINFALL IN NORTHERN MANITOBA

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Churchill.

The weather agency said that heavy rainfall is expected, noting that the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb the rain.

The rain is expected to move into Churchill on Wednesday morning and continue through the day.

Environment Canada predicts the region will receive 25 to 35 mm of precipitation by the time the rain tapers off on Wednesday night.