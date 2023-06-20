Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
-
Sask. offensive lineman Noah Zerr signed by Hamilton Tiger-CatsNational offensive lineman Noah Zerr has signed on with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, according to a recent announcement from the CFL eastern team.
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigationAlberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.