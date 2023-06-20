iHeartRadio

Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash


Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
