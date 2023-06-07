Manitoba community rallying behind player in the Stanley Cup Final

Several Manitobans are taking centre stage during the Stanley Cup Final as the Vegas Golden Knights are just two wins away from winning the Stanley Cup.

One of those Manitobans is Zach Whitecloud, a Golden Knight defenceman, who has the entire support of his hometown behind him.

Whitecloud is from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. The area has been holding watch parties and is hopeful he can bring hockey's Holy Grail back to the community.

"There's a lot of excitement, a lot of hype on social media about the playoffs and the Stanley Cup and having one of our very own members, Zach Whitecloud, be a part of that," said Chief Jennifer Bone.

Bone said volunteers in the community have been helping set up the big screens for the games and providing the necessities for a viewing party.

"The last viewing party we handed out t-shirts and noise makers."

Another viewing party will be held for Thursday's game, as Vegas tries to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Whitecloud is not the only Manitoban who is part of the Vegas organization, as both Mark Stone and Nolan Patrick are from Winnipeg, Keegan Kolesar is from Brandon, Brett Howden is from Oakbank and Byron Froese is from Winkler.

Game 3 will go from Sunrise, Florida with puck drop at 7 p.m.

