The province of Manitoba is considering loosening some restrictions for business-related travel, removing the 14-day self-isolation rule for interprovincial business trips.

It is not a done deal, but business groups are already encouraging the move.

“These restrictions have been in place virtually since day one, and it has been challenging for a number of businesses,” said Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

“You have to look it at from the perspective that you can’t do everything from a Zoom call,” said Davidson.

Current public health orders state anyone travelling to Manitoba, both international and interprovincial, need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Proposed changes to those rules, put forward by the province on Thursday, include waiving the 14-day self-isolation period for business travellers who do not show COVID-19 symptoms.

The self-isolation rule has already impacted the bottom line of businesses in the province, said Davidson.

“I have heard from businesses that have lost contracts or agreements that they had in place that had a certain timeframe they needed to have things done by,” said Davidson. “Because of not having the ability to bring in people to do that work, there has been a financial loss to them.”

Colin Fast with the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce has heard similar stories from members and also supports the proposal removing the isolation requirement for business trips.

“I think we’re all getting a little tired of all the Zoom calls,” said Fast. “For certain types of businesses, it really does make a difference to have that in-person contact.

“Thinking of a salesperson who has a large territory to cover. To be able to meet with buyers in person… that can make a big difference.”

When the proposed changes to public health orders were unveiled, the province did say enforcing the proposed change and distinguishing between leisure or business travel would be difficult.

“Right now, it is difficult to enforce the 14-day isolation requirements as they are. As you add more exemptions, that becomes more and more challenging,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s Chief provincial public health officer, on Thursday.

There will always be some risk to travel, says epidemiologist Cynthia Carr, but, as Manitoba’s COVID-19 situation improves, slowing the removal of restrictions can be an effective path forward.

“We understand there are no risk options, but we have to have a path forward,” said Carr.

“It would make sense that, as we’re seeing cases go down, but knowing that we have to be cautious, that we would start with a targeted approach,” she said.