Manitoba cottage community evacuated as wildfire burns closer
A cottage subdivision located near the Manitoba-Ontario border is being evacuated as wildfires move closer to the community.
As stated in the province’s fire update on August 2, Davidson Lake cottage subdivision, located in Nopiming Provincial Park, must be evacuated by 4 p.m.
Manitoba Wildfire Service said a large fire in western Ontario continues to advance west toward the Manitoba border.
The province said value protection efforts on structures at Davidson Lake are underway.
Notification of a potential evacuation has also been issued for cottagers and residents of the nearby Booster Lake, Flanders Lake and Bird Lake areas.
The province's fire map shows one fire in the park, which spans 5100 hectares in size and is listed as out of control.
The wildfire service said 154 fires are burning in the province as of Sunday.
-
Manitoba marks 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty No. 1Tuesday, Aug. 3 marks the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty No. 1 – the first of the numbered treaties signed across Western Canada.
-
Suspects sought after puppy stolen during home invasion robbery in BramptonPolice are searching for suspects after they say a five-week-old puppy was stolen during a home invasion robbery in Brampton earlier this month.
-
26 new COVID-19 cases added in Waterloo Region since Sunday; 71 per cent of eligible population fully vaccinatedHealth officials in Waterloo Region logged 26 new COVID-19 infections since Sunday, as the number of eligible residents fully vaccinated passed 71 per cent.
-
Four officers who responded to U.S. Capitol attack have died by suicideThe District of Columbia's police department on Monday said two more police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have died by suicide, bringing to four the number of known suicides by officers who guarded the building that day.
-
Ontario unveils back-to-school plan for September. Here's what you need to knowThe Ontario government has revealed their highly anticipated back-to-school plan, which allows for all students to return to the classroom in-person this September.
-
Man dead, another injured after break-in at home in central Alberta: RCMPMounties say one man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after officers responded to a break-in at a home in central Alberta.
-
Frozen mango products recalled over concerns about hepatitis A contaminationHealth authorities are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A infections linked to frozen mangoes.
-
Two men charged in beating death of man on Sherbrook StreetTwo men have been charged following the beating death of a 52-year-old man on Sherbrook Street.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to reveal new case numbers as Delta variant takes hold in regionThe update comes as new data reveals the Delta variant has accounted for most, if not all, new COVID-19 cases recorded on Vancouver Island since the middle of July.