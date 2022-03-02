Manitoba to end mandatory isolation for COVID-19 positive tests March 15

More changes could be coming to Manitoba and how the province deals with COVID-19 as health officials say the shift from a pandemic response to an endemic response is underway.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the deputy chief provincial public health officer, said on Wednesday that if the COVID situation continues to improve, the requirement to self-isolate when testing positive for COVID-19 could turn into a recommendation.

"No matter what your respiratory symptoms are, it's still recommended to stay home when you are sick. To give your body time to recover and to reduce the likelihood of spreading that illness to someone else," said Atwal.

This change would come into place on March 15, the same day that the mask mandate is expected to be lifted.

Despite these changes, Atwal said the message remains the same for Manitobans that they should stay home when they are sick, noting that has been the message before COVID-19.

"With COVID, that messaging was very strong and we're going to continue to message that."

He added people need to learn to live with COVID and said the message to stay home when sick is something that is directed at all illnesses, not just COVID.

Also on March 15, Atwal said the province will be ending COVID-19 case investigations.

Atwal noted that this change will not impact people's ability to get tested and getting their results, this change means officials will no longer investigate where COVID was originally transmitted for that specific case.

"We also need to adjust to the information we collect and share with Manitobans. Real-time data is less critical with endemic reporting. Instead, we would shift our focus to key pieces of information that will provide the most relevant epidemiological evidence and data for both the public and decision-makers."

He added the data will continue to be monitored by health officials and changes will be made depending on the COVID situation, noting plans are being worked on to prepare for another possible variant.

On top of these changes, Atwal said four million more rapid tests will be available for Manitobans at select retailers and supplies are expected to be available early next week.

Atwal added these tests will be free of charge and people will be allowed two kits per visit, with each kit containing five tests.

COVID-19 NUMBERS

Looking at the daily COVID data from the province, officials said two more deaths have been recorded, bringing the total to 1,682.

In hospital, there are 464 people requiring care due to COVID, including 30 people in the ICU.

Manitoba added 163 cases on Wednesday, bringing the active case count to 9,776, but officials have said those numbers are likely different as at-home tests are not recorded in the daily numbers.

The five-day test positivity rate is 13.7 per cent.

On the vaccine front, 86.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 82.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 43.8 per cent have received three doses.