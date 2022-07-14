Manitoba couple's authentic ox cart journey to the U.S. nears its end

The journey of a Manitoba couple who set off for a cross-border trek by ox cart is now nearing its end.

Terry and Patty Doerksen set off with their shorthorn ox named Zeke in May from Upper Fort Garry in Winnipeg.

"There's been a lot of obstacles since then, but we've always been shown a path through," Terry told CTV News. "I would say it’s been going fantastic but that doesn't mean there hasn't also been some big hurdles to jump over."

He said since their journey started, they have travelled around 560 kilometres and have already crossed into the United States.

"It's gotten to the point for Zeke where it seems like he kind of looks forward to getting going. In the morning when I go and get him, he is just eager to get into the harnesses and get in front of the cart and get going," he said. "That doesn't mean he's not dragging by the end of the day, but he seems to enjoy his work."

The Doerksens' cart was made by Terry's former boss with help from Armand Jerome, a Métis Red River cart builder.

Terry previously told CTV News he had started the trip down Red River Trail because of his love of Manitoba and Métis history, though he is not Métis himself.

He said they will be getting a ride by truck to St. Paul, Minnesota where they will board a paddlewheel down the Mississippi River. After reaching their destination Terry said they plan to head back to Winnipeg – though this time it will be by truck.

"A one-way trip was definitely enough," he said.

"It has been amazingly hard and amazingly rich, just in terms of the people we've met and the experiences we've had."