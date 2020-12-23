The Manitoba government has made some changes to when COVID-19 briefings will occur during the holidays.

The province will release a COVID-19 bulletin and online update on Dec. 24, but there will be no bulletin or update on Christmas Day or Boxing Day. A bulletin will return on Sunday, Dec. 27, and a bulletin will also be posted on Monday, Dec. 28.

Public health officials will be available on Dec. 29 and 31 for a media conference, but no bulletin or update will be released on New Year’s Day. A bulletin detailing new cases will be released on Jan. 2 and 3, with availability from health officials occurring on Jan. 4.

The changes were made due to the number of statutory holidays coming up in the province, to allow key officials to have necessary time off, and to ensure regular information about the COVID-19 pandemic is provided.

CTV News will provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in Manitoba as details are released in the coming days.