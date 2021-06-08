Manitoba COVID-19 cases over 200 mark, two more deaths on Tuesday

Manitoba's daily COVID-19 cases were back over the 200 mark on Tuesday, with two more deaths reported.

In an online bulletin, the province said the most recent deaths include a man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has been linked to the B.1.1.7. variant of concern, and a man in his 80s from Winnipeg.

This brings the total number of people who have died with COVID-19 to 1,079.

Along with the deaths, the province reported 237 new COVID-19 cases and a five-day test positivity rate of 12 per cent.

Winnipeg reported 144 new cases on Tuesday and a five-day test positivity rate of 12.6 per cent. The region has 2,735 active cases –the highest number of active cases of any region in the province.

The other cases reported on Tuesday include:

42 cases in the Southern Health region, which has 321 active cases;

21 cases in the Northern health region, which has 251 active cases;

17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 250 active cases; and

13 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 279 active cases.

These cases bring Manitoba's total to 53,153, which includes 3,836 active cases and 48,238 recoveries. Three cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

As of Tuesday, the province said 300 people were in hospital in Manitoba with COVID-19 – including 222 who have active cases and 78 who are no longer infectious.

There were 68 COVID-19 patients in intensive care within the province, along with 36 Manitoba ICU patients who have been taken to hospitals outside the province. Of the patients receiving out-of-province care, 33 are in Ontario, one is in Saskatchewan, and two are in Alberta.

The province said 17 patients who were receiving care outside Manitoba have since returned to Manitoba hospitals – this includes one person who was repatriated on Monday.