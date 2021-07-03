Manitoba COVID-19 daily case count drops to 48 new cases Saturday

Manitoba is reporting another 48 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily case count since before the third wave.

The new cases are listed on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, as it is not releasing any COVID-19 bulletins over the weekend.

According to the dashboard, the province also saw another COVID-19 related death, bringing the death toll to 1,148.

The dashboard lists 1,008 COVID-19 cases as active and 54,197 as recovered.

The five-day test positivity rate now sits at 5.7 per cent.

The dashboard said 152 Manitobans are being hospitalized with COVID-19, 61 of them considered active.

Forty-one patients are in the intensive care unit. Of those, 17 are considered active.

On Friday, 983 COVID-19 tests were administered, bringing the total to 834,704 tests given since March.