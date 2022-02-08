Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations dip to under 700 patients, 40 people in ICU

The number of Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped to 697 on Tuesday – a decrease of five patients from the day before.

According to the latest provincial data, 530 of these hospitalizations are active cases.

The numbers also show there are 40 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, with 29 of these being active cases.

The province is also reporting 413 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 18,960.

Public health officials say this number is underreported, as positive results from rapid tests taken at home are not included.

Two more deaths were reported in Tuesday’s provincial data, with the death toll now sitting at 1,602.

The five-day test positivity rate is 27.3 per cent.

As of Tuesday, more than 2.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

The data shows that 85.8 per cent of eligible residents have received one dose, 80.4 per cent have received two doses, and 41.8 per cent are triple vaccinated.