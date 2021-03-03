Manitoba has now reported more than 900 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared nearly one year ago.

During the province’s COVID-19 bulletin released on Wednesday, the province announced three more Manitobans have died from COVID-19, all from Winnipeg.

The deaths include a man in his 40s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s, and were not linked to any outbreaks.

The death toll is now 901.

Manitoba also announced 51 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 32,000. One previous COVID-19 case was removed due to a data correction.

The five-day test-positivity rate is 3.8 per cent in Manitoba and 3.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More details to come.