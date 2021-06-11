Manitoba crosses COVID-19 vaccine milestone, expands second-dose eligibility

More Manitobans can now roll up their sleeves and get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as the province passed one million vaccine doses administered.

On Friday, the province said people who have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 6 can now book their second appointment.

The previous cut-off for first doses was May 4.

Indigenous people ages 12 and older and people 12 and older with certain priority health conditions can also book a second-dose appointment. A full list of conditions can be found here.

According to Manitoba’s latest vaccine bulletin, 1,003,678 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

Vaccine appointments for supersites and pop-up clinics can be booked online here or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

WALK-IN APPOINTMENTS AT LEILA SUPERSITE

Manitoba is opening up the Leila vaccine supersite to walk-in appointments for first-dose immunizations.

The supersite, located a 770 Leila Avenue, will administer immunizations at the following times.

-June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.,

• June 16 from 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., and

• June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.