Manitoba declares COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 personal care homes

The Manitoba government has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 personal care homes in the province.

On Friday’s COVID-19 bulletin, Manitoba reported outbreaks at the following care homes:

Poseidon Care Centre;

Golden West Centennial Lodge;

Convalescent Home of Winnipeg;

Kildonan Personal Care Centre;

River Park Gardens;

Concordia Place;

Tudor House;

Sandy Lake Personal Care Home;

Fairview; and

Hillcrest Place.

The province also announced an outbreak at Lions Manor, a 55+ independent living facility in Winnipeg.