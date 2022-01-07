iHeartRadio

Manitoba declares COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 personal care homes

The Manitoba government has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 personal care homes in the province.

On Friday’s COVID-19 bulletin, Manitoba reported outbreaks at the following care homes:

  • Poseidon Care Centre;
  • Golden West Centennial Lodge;
  • Convalescent Home of Winnipeg;
  • Kildonan Personal Care Centre;
  • River Park Gardens;
  • Concordia Place;
  • Tudor House;
  • Sandy Lake Personal Care Home;
  • Fairview; and
  • Hillcrest Place.

The province also announced an outbreak at Lions Manor, a 55+ independent living facility in Winnipeg.

