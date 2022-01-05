iHeartRadio

Manitoba declares COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals and personal care homes

The Manitoba government is reporting a number of COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals and personal care homes.

In Wednesday’s COVID-19 bulletin, the province declared seven outbreaks at hospitals and health centres in Manitoba, including:

  • Unit 4W at Riverview Health Centre;
  • Unit 4U 8-12 at Seven Oaks General Hospital;
  • Unit GA5/GA5 step down at Health Sciences Centre;
  • Unit GD4 at the Health Sciences Centre;
  • Unit GA4 at the Health Sciences Centre;
  • The inpatient unit at the Pinawa General Hospital; and
  • The transitional care unit, C5, at Misericordia Health Centre.

Manitoba also declared six outbreaks at personal care homes, including:

  • Oakview Place;
  • Actionmarguerite St. Vital;
  • Golden Links Lodge;
  • Holy Family;
  • Tuxedo Villa. Provincial data shows there are two active cases; and
  • Middlechurch Home.

On Wednesday, the province also announced outbreaks at the St. Amant Centre and the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre.

