Manitoba declares COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals and personal care homes

The Manitoba government is reporting a number of COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals and personal care homes.

In Wednesday’s COVID-19 bulletin, the province declared seven outbreaks at hospitals and health centres in Manitoba, including:

Unit 4W at Riverview Health Centre;

Unit 4U 8-12 at Seven Oaks General Hospital;

Unit GA5/GA5 step down at Health Sciences Centre;

Unit GD4 at the Health Sciences Centre;

Unit GA4 at the Health Sciences Centre;

The inpatient unit at the Pinawa General Hospital; and

The transitional care unit, C5, at Misericordia Health Centre.

Manitoba also declared six outbreaks at personal care homes, including:

Oakview Place;

Actionmarguerite St. Vital;

Golden Links Lodge;

Holy Family;

Tuxedo Villa. Provincial data shows there are two active cases; and

Middlechurch Home.

On Wednesday, the province also announced outbreaks at the St. Amant Centre and the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre.