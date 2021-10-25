Manitoba declares COVID-19 outbreaks at school, care home, and church
The Manitoba government announced three COVID-19 outbreaks on Monday – at a school, a care home, and a church.
In Monday’s COVID-19 bulletin, the province declared outbreaks at the Lagimodiere campus of the Springs Christian Academy in Winnipeg; Benito Personal Care Home in Benito, Man.; and Light of the North Covenant Church in Thompson.
The province notes that grades 1 to 6 at the Lagimodiere campus of Springs Christian Academy have been moved to remote learning. According to provincial data, there are 13 cases at this school, which includes nine among students and four among staff.
The only other school in the province with a current COVID-19 outbreak is the Youville Campus of Springs Christian Academy, where there are 13 cases among the students.
Manitoba declares a school outbreak when there have been at least three school-associated cases within a 14-day span.
Provincial data also shows there are 10 cases at the Benito Personal Care Home, including nine residents and one staff member.
Manitoba declared that the outbreak at St. Augustine’s Grade 6 class in Brandon has ended.
