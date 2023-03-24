Manitoba-designed satellite heading to International Space Station
A project created by students and faculty at the University of Manitoba will be blasting off into space later this spring to conduct research.
A Cube Satellite (CubeSat) known as Iris developed by the U of M has been selected by the Canadian Space Agency to be transported to the International Space Station. It will eventually be placed into space for asteroid research.
“It’s amazing to be able to say at 23 that I get to contribute to a satellite going into space,” said Andrew Bowman, project manager for the Iris CubeSat mission. “And for all of us who contribute to this, it's amazing to start our careers in aerospace engineering with an actual satellite actually going to the ISS and into space.”
Iris is roughly the size of a two-litre milk carton. Bowman said it will carry geologic samples and expose them directly to the sun. Images of the samples will be taken to be used for research back on Earth.
“They’re going to analyze how they age so that we can learn some things about how asteroids and the moon age under the effects of the sun in space,” Bowman said.
The Canadarm will be used to send Iris out into space for the research.
The launch is scheduled for June 1.
- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks
-
Halfway to cat cow: Calgarians enjoy kitty yoga for a causeCats searching for their forever homes darted in and out of eager yogis in Kensington Saturday morning.
-
Huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in N.S. Acadian community now up for saleA huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark to the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia is up for sale.
-
Concerned citizen helps foil bank fraud scam: Huron County OPPA concerned citizen is being credited by police for foiling an elaborate bank fraud scam involving prepaid Visa credit cards that targeted an elderly Huron County resident earlier this month.
-
‘Beef for Biden’: Alberta favourite featured on dinner menu for presidential visit to OttawaPrime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden shared dinner together for the first time Friday evening in Ottawa and a world-renowned Alberta favourite was included on the menu.
-
Christopoulos' hat trick clinches Spitfires' OHL Western Conference titleThe Windsor Spitfires clinched their second straight OHL Western Conference title with a big win in London Friday. Alex Christopoulos got a hat trick in a 6-3 victory over the Knights.
-
Fire tears through East Vancouver grocery storeA fire in a business on East Broadway Saturday morning forced the evacuation of apartments above it and caused minor injuries to a Vancouver firefighter.
-
Young athletes test their skills at Community Combine at Commonwealth StadiumYoung athletes were invited to test their skills at the Community Combine at Commonwealth Stadium.
-
In the middle of a career year, Backlund set to play 900th career game as a FlameIt's been mostly a bad year for the Flames, but it's been a pretty good one for Mikael Backlund.
-
Federal government, B.C. and Indigenous nation sign care co-ordination dealThe delivery of child and family services grounded in Indigenous culture and community was celebrated Friday in British Columbia's north Okanagan with the signing of the province's first care co-ordination services agreement.