Manitoba developing new system for park reservations

The Manitoba government is looking to develop a new system for provincial park reservations, while also making short-term changes to improve Manitobans’ experiences this spring.

Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard made the announcement in a news release on Friday, saying the changes are being made in response to public feedback.

“The improvements will help manage the load on the opening day for reservations, ease the booking process for campers and provide more opportunities to book camping facilities in high demand and limited inventory, such as cabins and yurts,” Guillemard said.

Manitoba’s conservation and climate department is looking into possibilities for major changes, including implementing a new software application.

However, while the province works on the new system, which it aims to have in place in 2023, it is planning fixes and policy changes so Manitobans have a better experience this year.

The province’s immediate focus for 2022 is addressing the challenges people experience when booking campsites, cabins, and yurts at provincial parks on the opening days of reservation. Manitoba said any improvements will be tested against its best estimates for user traffic loads.

Some of the changes planned for the 2022 booking season include:

Server upgrades and other technological enhancements;

Adding in two more opening days for reservation;

Limiting the number of reservations for cabins and yurts that can be booked in a session to two; and

Reducing the maximum length of stays at cabins and yurts to seven nights.

Guillemard said these short-term fixes won’t address all of the reservation system’s issues, but they will improve users’ experiences this year, while the province works on a long-term solution.

The province noted a tendering process will soon get underway for the development of a future booking system.