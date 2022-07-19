Manitoba doctor censured for prescribing ivermectin, providing COVID-19 misinformation

One Manitoba doctor has been censured for prescribing a patient ivermectin, not wearing a mask during a 2021 clinical encounter, and providing information about COVID-19 and the vaccine that was contrary to public health recommendations.

In a report, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba (CPSM) said its investigation committee has censured –a formal disciplinary record – Dr. Wilhelmus Petrus Grobler for his care of two patients.

According to the organization, the first case took place between June and September 2021 when Grobler “failed to meet the standard of care in his assessment and management of a patient’s medical condition.”

The CPSM said Grobler provided treatment for myocarditis when there was not sufficient evidence to support this diagnosis. The statement added that he also prescribed ivermectin – an anti-parasitic drug – when Grobler “knew or ought to have known it was neither evidence-informed nor in the patient’s best interest.”

In the second case, the organization said the doctor did not meet ethical and professional standards when he didn’t wear a mask during a September 2021 clinical encounter with a patient under the age of 18.

The report added Grobler also permitted one of the patient’s parents to take off their mask during the encounter without a valid reason and during a time when mask-wearing was mandated.

The CPSM said Grobler also provided information to his patient and their parents about the pandemic and vaccines that went against public health recommendations, professional standards, and could pose a risk to personal and public safety.

“By doing so, in his capacity as a physician, Dr. Grobler lent credibility to misinformation from unreliable sources, including respecting the risks and benefits of vaccines,” the statement said.

To give further background, the CPSM said it learned that Grobler was expressing views that were inconsistent with scientific evidence and contradicted public health recommendations about the diagnosis, treatment and transmission of COVID-19.

The CPSM said Grobler was then asked to sign a voluntary undertaking in October 2020, saying that he would not provide information to his patients or the public about COVID-19 that didn’t align with public health directives. This undertaking remains in force.

The CPSM said it considers Grobler’s conduct a breach of this undertaking.

In a statement, the CPSM’s registrar said this an example of the dangers of misinformation to patient safety.

“During the pandemic, the public has placed great trust in the information provided by their physicians, enhancing the level of accountability on physicians when commenting or disseminating information,” the statement said.

“Advice and treatment provided to patients must be evidence informed and in the patient's best interest.”

CTV News reached out to Grobler’s office for a comment, but were told he is unavailable until next month.